Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking their friendship to the next level.

via: Page Six

Page Six has exclusively learned that the Skims founder, 41, and the “Saturday Night Live” star, 28, are officially dating.

The news of their budding romance comes after several dates in Davidson’s native New York City and Kardashian’s hometown of Los Angeles.

The “King of Staten Island” star most recently traveled to California for his birthday on Tuesday and spent time with Flavor Flav at the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum’s mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs mansion.

The photographic evidence of the odd grouping also served as a means to promote Kardashian’s Skims pajamas, as Davidson, the reality star and Jenner, 66, were each wearing a set. (As they say, the couple that twins together stays together.)

Reps for the new couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

Kardashian and Davidson were first spotted holding hands on a ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California on Oct. 29, shortly after her “SNL” hosting gig — where the pair shared a kiss during a sketch.

Page Six revealed that the “Big Time Adolescence” actor subsequently treated the KKW Beauty mogul to a private dinner on the roof of Campania on Staten Island, where they were able to enjoy a romantic dinner sans security. We then broke the news that Kim brought Davidson as her plus-one to Simon Huck’s birthday party at Zero Bond.

“They were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other,” an insider told us at the time, adding that “there was no Kravis-style PDA” in reference to Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian’s showy romance with fiancé Travis Barker.

While Kim is busy with Davidson, her estranged husband, Kanye West, has been dating model Vinetria.

West and Vinetria’s romance appeared to take a more serious turn when the rapper, 44, and the social media influencer, 22, attended their first public event together: his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis.

Page Six exclusively reported in January that Kim was leaving Ye, with whom she shares four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. She filed for divorce in February.

Davidson, for his part, was previously engaged to Ariana Grande and has also dated Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor.

Pete isn’t the person I thought Kim would date first, but if she likes it, I love it.