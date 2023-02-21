Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey Film Fun TikTok Dance with Daughters North West and Monroe [Video]

Kim Kardashian is taking the TikTok stage with Mariah Carey.

via: People

The SKIMS founder, 42, and the singer, 53, joined Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West, 9½, and Carey’s daughter Monroe, 11, in a fun new video Monday.

In the clip — filmed at Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home — North and Monroe are seen performing a routine to Carey’s track “It’s a Wrap” when Kardashian and Carey suddenly appear on either side and start singing into hairbrushes.

The youngsters then try to push their interrupting moms out of the shot so they can continue their routine until all four all start laughing.

“Its a wrap! But never for us!” the Kardashians star captioned the clip, in which she wore a black cami top, black sweatpants and dark gray sliders.

Carey, meanwhile, opted for black leather pants, heeled black boots and a white patterned jacket.

It’s a wrap..but never for us! ? pic.twitter.com/dbarxwSpG1 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 21, 2023

In a second TikTok video, North and Monroe recreated a part of Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show in honor of the singer’s 35th birthday on Monday.

North West and Monroe Cannon cosplay Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance of “Work” in new TikTok video. pic.twitter.com/P3NM2NNBml — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) February 21, 2023

The footage shows the friends performing to a soundbite of the star singing “Work” during the 13-minute long performance alongside the caption “We love you @rihanna Happy Birthday xoxo Roe and North”.

Monroe — who Carey shares with her ex-husband, The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon — is dressed for the video in head-to-toe red. She also holds a pink sparkly microphone as she pretends to be the Barbadian singer, while North acts as one of the Super Bowl backup dancers in a white outfit and black shades.

It’s not the first time Kardashian and North — who she shares with rapper ex-husband Kanye West — have busted a move to Carey’s track. Last week the pair joined forces with one of Kardashian’s good friends, influencer Olivia Pierson, to perform the same routine to “It’s a Wrap” for a TikTok video.

For that dance — also filmed in Kardashian’s home — she wore a cropped black T-shirt and black sweatpants while North rocked a gray T-shirt and pink shorts. Pierson, 33, dressed in all black in a sweatshirt, sweatpants and a bucket hat.