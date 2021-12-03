Kim Kardashian Insists, 'I Don't Do Subs' After Seemingly Dissing Larsa Pippen [Photos]

Kim Kardashian denied speculation that she dissed her ex-BFF Larsa Pippen over a savage comparison made in the trailer for Peacock’s revival of “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

via: AceShowbiz

Kim seemingly dissed Bravo reality TV star Larsa after posting a new selfie with a caption, “They can steal the recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same.” Her witty remark came after a trailer of “The Real Housewives of Miami” season 4 showed criticism towards Larsa for trying to be a Kim wannabe.

Fellow castmate Adrianna de Moura didn’t hold back as she blasted Larsa, “You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you’re never going to be.”

While Kim’s followers seemed to enjoy the drama, the 41-year-old mother of four was quick to pour cold water on it. To a fan who commented, “If this is the shade she was throwing, im am alll here for the pettiness,” Kim responded, “No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL.”

No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL https://t.co/yf1CqtUXNH — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 3, 2021

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen soured during Kim’s marriage to Kanye West. Larsa suggested Kanye dictated whom his wife hung out with. “He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that,” she said in a podcast chat in November 2020. “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. … I will survive,” she added. “I want everyone to be happy!”

Now Kim has split from Kanye. Amid her divorce proceedings, she enjoys a new romance with Pete Davidson.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” premieres Thursday, Dec. 16 on Peacock.