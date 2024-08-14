Kim Kardashian Inks First-Look Deal With 20th TV, First Project to Adapt La La Anthony’s Book ‘The Love Playbook’ with Kenya Barris | www.lovebscott.com

Kim Kardashian’s Hollywood takeover continues.

The reality-star-turned-actress has signed a first-look deal with 20th Television to produce drama, comedy, and limited series.

Her first project under the new deal, ‘Group Chat,’ is a comedy created by Kenya Barris and will star Kim’s real-life bestie La La Anthony.

The show is currently in development for Hulu and is based on La La’s bestselling book, ‘The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness.’

via Deadline:

Kardashian and Anthony serve as executive producers. Barris executive produces through his Khalabo Ink Society, with the company’s Adam Kassan also executive producing.

“I’m incredibly interested in telling stories that are personal, complicated, relevant, from my own experiences and those familiar to me,” Kardashian said. “I had a front row seat to working with the exceptional team at 20th Television during American Horror Story: Delicate, and I’m so excited to dive into developing my first wave of television projects with the team led by Karey Burke and Eric Schrier, and to continue working alongside Craig Erwich and his entire group at Hulu and Disney.”

At Hulu, Kardashian has All’s Fair, with FX’s Delicate also streaming on the platform. Both come from 20th TV-based uber producer Ryan Murphy. Additionally, reality juggernaut The Kardashians is in its fifth season on the Disney streamer.

“Kim is a multi-hyphenate in every sense of the word, who has her finger on the pulse of the zeitgeist while simultaneously helping to define it. Her success in television with our teams – from The Kardashians to American Horror Story: Delicate – coupled with her ability to capture the imaginations of millions, puts her in the unique position to develop and produce stories that will undoubtedly pierce the culture,” said Karey Burke, President of 20th Television, and Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, in a joint statement.

The three packages involving Kardashian that sold in very competitive situations this year include series Calabasas, executive produced by the SKIMS mogul and her Delicate co-star Emma Roberts, which landed at Netflix; and two movies, in which Kardashian is set to star in addition to producing, comedy The Fifth Wheel, also at Netflix, and untitled thriller at Amazon MGM Studios. She’s repped by WME.

Barris, the creator/executive producer of the black-ish franchise which spanned three series, is executive producing the acclaimed new BET+ series Diarra From Detroit, created by and starring Diarra Kilpatrick. The prolific writer-producer-director’s recent credits also include series #blackAF, Entergalactic and The Vince Staples Show as well as movie You People — all for Netflix. He is repped by WME, Artists First and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.

Known for her role as LaKeisha on Starz’s hit Power, Anthony is a series regular on Starz’s BMF and recurs on Showtime’s The Chi. She recently starred alongside Melissa Joan Hart in the film The Bad Guardian. Her first book, the 2014 The Love Playbook, was followed by The Power Playbook the following year. Anthony is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Rosenfeld, Meyer & Susman.

One thing about Kim — she’ll put her people on by any means necessary!