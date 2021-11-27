Kim Kardashian and Daughter North West Launch Joint TikTok Account [Video]

North West is coming for her famous family’s social media crowns.

Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old daughter, North West, created a joint TikTok account on Thursday morning.

@kimandnorth racked up more than 130,000 followers and 430,000 “likes” in less than 24 hours, thanks in part to Kardashian, 41, sharing one of her and North’s videos with her hundreds of millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter.

As of Friday morning, the account did not have a bio, but the profile photo showed them hugging in a promo for Kardashian’s Skims line.

The mother-daughter duo have already been fairly active since launching their account, posting 14 videos in a 12-hour span on Thanksgiving.

Their first video showed the two having a “spa day,” as they showed various shots of Kylie Skin products before ending the montage with a selfie.

Another video gave a behind-the-scenes look at the Kardashians’ Thanksgiving decorations, including haystacks, pumpkins and festive balloons.

Kardashian and her eldest child have also attempted multiple TikTok trends, such as singing along to rapper Coi Larey’s viral hit “TWINNEM.” Another video features North, her mom and cousin Penelope Disick dancing to Katy Perry’s “California Gurls.”

Kardashian and North started their account after Penelope, 9, and her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, debuted their own mommy-daughter TikTok page.

The account – named @pandkourt – has over 700,000 followers and 5-plus million “likes.” The two post frequently post videos of Penelope’s skincare routines and products, her “day in the life of” and some cooking tutorials.

Penelope and Kourtney’s TikTok bio notes their account is “managed by an adult,” as the app’s guidelines mandate every account owner must be 13 or older. Their page was temporarily disabled on Monday, but it popped back up on Tuesday.

