Kim Kardashian Calls for ‘Compassion’ amid Hamas Attacks on Israel: ‘My Heart Is Broken'

Kim Kardashian is adding her voice to the many speaking out amid the recent attacks on Israel.

via Page Six:

“A message to my Jewish friends and family. I love you. I support you. I have heard about how scared you feel during this time, and I want you to know you are not alone in this,” she wrote via Instagram Wednesday.

“My heart is broken seeing the videos of these babies and family being terrorized and murdered in front of the whole world!” she continued.

“As human beings with a heart, how can anyone not be devastated by these horrific images that we will never be able to unsee?”

Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist organization, carried out an attack near the Gaza Strip Saturday morning, which resulted in the deaths of over a thousand citizens, children and soldiers.

Israel and Hamas been in conflict for nearly a decade to maintain control of Gaza, but the attack over the weekend marked the deadliest in half a century.

As reported by The New York Post, Hamas terrorists were seen butchering and beheading over 40 young children and babies. They also took Israeli women captive, parading them in the streets in horrifying scenes captured on video.

Israel has since launched their own air strikes. It’s estimated that over a thousand Palestinians have been killed in the retaliation.

While the complex history between Israelis and Palestinians remains nuanced, Kardashian, 42, said the “brutal terrorism” taking place overseas is causing “suffering” on both sides as citizens pay “the greatest price” for the ongoing war.

“No matter who’s [sic] side you are on, or how you have been triggered by the horrors of these past few days, our hearts should always have room for compassion towards innocent victims caught in the cross hairs of warring over power, politics, religion, race and ethnicity,” she wrote.

The Skims founder also shared that she and her family are “praying for the safe return of hostages” and “for peace for all the innocent.”

Kardashian, who is half Armenian, also used her post to bring attention to the people who are the “victims of an ethnic cleansing themselves” in Armenia.

“They are in this moment also suffering from an extreme humanitarian crisis, and there are still prisoners of war being held captive or missing,” she wrote.

The reality star’s statement comes after her sister Kylie Jenner received backlash for posting a pro-Israel graphic to her Instagram Story Sunday.

“Now and always we stand with the people of Israel!” the text read on top of the Israeli flag.

“SHARE if you stand with the people of Israel as they face one of the most frightening situations in many years,” the caption added.

Despite taking the post down within an hour, some fans bashed the makeup mogul for her “lack of knowledge and care.”

“#KylieJenner has no ideas [sic] what is going on between #Isreal and #Palestine,” one person tweeted. “Right now Celebrities should only condemn the war crimes which are happening from both sides.”

Our hearts go out to all those suffering during these tragic times.