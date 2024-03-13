Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori Seen Standing Side-By-Side at Kanye's Latest 'Vultures' Listening Event | lovebscott.com

Kim Kardashian showed ex-husband Kanye West support by attending his Vultures 2 album listening party alongside the rapper’s current wife, Bianca Censori.

via: Complex

During the Vultures 2 listening party in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 12, fans spotted Bianca, 29, standing next to Kim, 43. They were attentively watching the performance and were seen talking throughout the show, videos show. Ye and Kim’s children—Chicago, Psalm, and Saint—were also there to show support for their father.

KIM AND BIANCA VIBING AT THE VULTURES EVENT ??? pic.twitter.com/jXtuQyy36L — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) March 13, 2024

Per Page Six, those close to the situation said that the two women have an “amicable relationship,” as Kim and Ye continue to co-parent their three kids. In January, it was reported that an insider claimed Kim “hates” Bianca, who worked at Yeezy as an architectural designer before hooking up with him following his highly publicized divorce.

Last month, the British tabloid The Daily Mail reported that Kim expressed concerns over Bianca’s embrace of racy outfits, which included one where her butt cheeks were on full display, as well as an underwear-free look during Paris Fashion Week. “Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids,” a source told the tabloid. “She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”