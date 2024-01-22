Kim Kardashian Becomes Balenciaga Brand Ambassador After Campaign Scandal

Kim Kardashian is back with Balenciaga.

via Page Six:

After “re-evaluating” her relationship with the fashion house following its 2022 campaign scandal, the reality star-turned-billionaire mogul is the brand’s new ambassador.

“For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks — and some of my most iconic fashion moments. This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna,” Kardashian said in a statement Monday.

“For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador.”

Kardashian, 43, has long been a fan of the label and its creative director, as she’s attended numerous runway shows and starred in several campaigns in the past.

She was accompanied by Demna to the 2021 Met Gala, where she wore a custom all-back look comprised of a face-obscuring mask, tunic-length T-shirt, bodysuit, elbow-length gloves and the house’s polarizing “pantashoes” — leggings with built-in high heels.

The Skims founder also walked in the Balenciaga couture show during Paris Fashion Week in July 2022, strutting her stuff in a skintight asymmetrical black gown with attached gloves.

However, in November 2022, Kardashian took a step back from her relationship with the brand after it released a pair of controversial ads — one featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in BDSM gear, and another that included United States Supreme Court documents regarding child pornography laws.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” the Skkn by Kim founder said in a statement at the time.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

An hour later, Kardashian added, “As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

While Demna and Balenciaga apologized several times after the scandal made headlines — calling the offending campaigns “inappropriate” and the “wrong artistic choice” — the house’s most famous fan took a several-month break from wearing the brand and reportedly turned down a Balenciaga campaign offer.

By late last year, however, she was back to modeling for the label.

Can Kim help bring Balenciaga back in the public’s good graces? Probably.