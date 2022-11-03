Kid Cudi, Angela Bassett, And More To Be Honored At Celebration of Black Cinema & Television

Angela Bassett and Kid Cudi have been named among the honorees for the 2022 Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. Announced on Wednesday (Nov. 2) by The Critics Choice Association, 15 accomplished musicians, actors, producers, and more are set to be recognized in various categories.

via: Vibe

The fifth annual event will be hosted by actor/comedian Bill Bellamy. It is scheduled to take place on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Angela Bassett will receive the Career Achievement Award, while the Cleveland rapper will be honored with the Groundbreaker Award for his Netflix series Entergalactic.

“The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television has grown tremendously over the last five years,” expressed CCA CEO Joey Berlin in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to recognize such outstanding projects across both film and television, and to honor these incredible actors and filmmakers for their work.”

“It has truly been a year to celebrate,” added CCA Board Member Shawn Edwards, Executive Producer of the event. “The unprecedented amount of content about the Black experience on film and television made it very difficult to choose our honorees for this milestone year. And our special Icon Award honoree, Berry Gordy, pushed open a heavy door during the 70s and 80s through his Motown Productions with a string of movies and TV series that helped pave the way for future Black storytellers.”

In addition to the aforementioned talent, Michael B. Jordan will receive the Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award. Quinta Brunson, Nicco Annan, Jonathan Majors, Bryan Tyree Henry, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and more will also receive recognition.

The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television will be televised on KTLA in January and shown nationwide on Nexstar stations throughout the month of February in honor of Black History Month.