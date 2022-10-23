Khloé Kardashian Subtly Addresses Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Comments

Khloé Kardashian is the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to publicy address Kanye West‘s anti-Semitic remarks.

via JJ:

Over the past several weeks, the 45-year-old rapper has been making hateful and aggressive comments about Jewish people.

While many people and companies have cut ties with Kanye for his remarks, including Vogue and Balenciaga, the Kardashian-Jennerfamily has stayed quiet.

On Sunday (October 23), Khloe, 38, subtly addressed the situation.

On Sunday morning, Jessica Seinfeld, who is married to Jerry Seinfeld, shared a post on her Instagram that read, “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

Along with the post, Jessica wrote in the caption, “If you don’t know what to say, you can just say this in your feed.”

Khloe re-posted Jessica‘s post on her Instagram Story.

Khloe‘s latest move comes after she very publicly called out Kanye after he said that Kim Kardashian “kidnapped” the former couple’s 4-year-old daughter Chicago on her birthday.

See Khloé’s post below.