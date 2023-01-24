Khloe Kardashian Pens Heartfelt Message Following Tristan Thompson's Mom's Death [Photo]

Khloé Kardashian honored Tristan Thompson’s late mother in a touching tribute three weeks after Andrea Thompson’s “brutally unfair” death.

via: AceShowbiz

On Wednesday, January 24, “The Kardashians” star made use of her Instagram account to write a lengthy tribute to her, 2 weeks after her death.

“I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb,” Khloe began writing in the emotional post alongside a slew of pictures of her with the Toronto native as well as her son and Tristan’s brother Amari. The post also included a video of her mother Kris Jenner and Andrea where Tristan’s mother said, “I don’t have a daughter – but when I’m texting Khloe, I always put, ‘to my daughter.’ ”

She continued, “Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom.”

“Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours,” she went on saying. “I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day.”

In the heartfelt note, Khloe also vowed to take care of Amari. “I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing… At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy. Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side,” the Good American founder wrote.

Concluding her post, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum wrote a bible passage from John 16:22 and said, “I love you.”