Khloe Kardashian Explains Why She Forgives Tristan Thompson Despite His Multiple Cheating Scandals

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick met up for dinner on the latest episode of The Kardashians — and addressed some gossip as the drinks kept flowing.

via: AceShowbiz

During a dinner with sister Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick at Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, Calif., Khloe was asked to share where he stood with Tristan. “Is there talk of, like, chances?” Scott asked, to which Khloe replied, “No, no chances.”

The “Flip It Like Disick” star then told Khloe that he “would support” her if she chose to get back with Tristan. To that, the 39-year-old shared that while she’s “totally fine” with the Los Angeles Lakers player, she “just don’t have the energy for issues” these days.

In a confessional, Khloe divulged, “Yeah, I forgive Tristan,” she said, though she stressed that it “doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done.” The mom of two went on to say, “I forgive Tristan for me because I’ve got to let that s**t go. I need to for myself. I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding onto this bulls**t.”

Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloe days before she gave birth to their first child, daughter True, in 2018. The two were off-and-on for several years before calling it quits for the last time in 2021 after it was revealed that the Canadian athlete had fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols.

In January 2022, he then publicly apologized to Khloe for his cheating scandal. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” he wrote in a statement.

Khloe, who also has son Tatum with Tristan, has been rumored to be getting back together with the basketball player. However, she shut down the reconciliation speculations multiple times. “Stop pushing this narrative,” she wrote on Instagram May 16, after a Kardashian fan page posted a blind item suggesting that the former couple was rekindling their romance.

“It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point. It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun,” she added.