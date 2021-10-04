Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lons’ Cause of Death Revealed

Keyshia Cole’s mother Frankie Lons passed away in July, and now, a cause of death has been provided by the Alameda County Coroner’s Office.

Lons’ years-long battle with addiction was well-documented on “Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is” and “Frankie & Neffe,” her spinoff with her daughter Neffe Pugh. Despite making headway with periods of sobriety, daily check-ins from her son Sam were unfortunately unable to prevent her from relapsing. She suffered an overdose from multiple drug intoxication in July while celebrating her 61st birthday in her Oakland home.

“I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this… Ever!!!” Cole wrote in the wake of her mother’s death.

“But you will be missed…. Your humor was unmatched!!! Naturally so funny, that’s what I loved about your personality… We all did.”

The “Heaven Sent” singer then vowed to fulfill her mother’s desires to bring all her children together in one place. “When u said all you want is to have ALL OF YOUR CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE, AT ONE TIME meant the most to you. I’m completely down to do that for you. Even through our differences,” she wrote on Instagram. Nearly a month later, Frankie’s kids gathered to respect their mother one last time.

“We will miss you,” Cole wrote alongside a reflective post. “I tried to spend as much time close to her as I could in that church. When we got to the mausoleum, I asked if I could see her one last time. I kno her spirit was no longer there in the physical, I just hope she was able to see that we came together in celebration of her name, the laughs, love and honesty she brought to this world…. I’ve internalized a lot as of recent. The love is real Frank Da [Bank].”

