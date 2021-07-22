Keyshia Cole Breaks Silence on Mom Frankie's Death: 'This Is So Hard' [Photos]

Keyshia Cole spoke out for the first time publicly since the passing of her mother, Frankie Lons, earlier this week.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Keyshia opened up about how difficult it has been to process her feelings.

“I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us…..the love for all your children was definitely felt,” Keyshia wrote.

See her post below.

