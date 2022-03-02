Kevin Hunter Sues ‘Wendy Show’ Production Company for Wrongful Termination

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband is suing the producers of her talk show, alleging wrongful termination.

via: Page Six

The civil lawsuit filed in New York City federal court Monday claims Debmar-Mercury wrongfully fired Hunter “on the basis of his marital status” to Williams.

“Hunter was one of the reasons behind the Wendy William Show’s tremendous success and everything seemed to go south after he left,” Hunter’s attorney, Abe George, told Page Six in a statement Wednesday morning.

“Mr. Hunter was unlawfully terminated solely due to his marital status to Wendy, which is contrary to human rights laws in NYC.”

Hunter, 49, was fired from his role as executive producer from “The Wendy Williams Show” in April 2019, just a week after the now-reclusive talk show host filed for divorce from him after his then-girlfriend Sharina Hudson became pregnant.

“This lawsuit seeks to compensate Mr. Hunter for the sweat equity that he put into the show and that Debmar-Mercury will continue to profit on even in their new reincarnation of the Wendy Williams Show,” George added, referencing the cancellation of the show and Sherri Shepherd’s permanent takeover.

Hunter’s lawsuit names Debmar-Mercury founders Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus as defendants and demands a jury trial. Hunter, who is now living in Florida with fiancée Hudson, is seeking a monetary award of at least $7 million, as well as punitive damages, lost wages and legal fees, according to the court documents.

Hunter was named executive producer of “The Wendy Williams Show” in 2007. The lawsuit states that he was involved in the show’s branding and helped develop the show’s beloved segments: ”Hot Topics,” ”Shoe Cam,” and “Hot Seat.”

Meanwhile, Williams, 57, is tied up in her own legal battle with Wells Fargo, which has frozen her assets over concern for her wellbeing.

