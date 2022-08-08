Kevin Federline to Soon Lose $20K Monthly Child Support Allowance from Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline will have to figure out how to make his own money — because his time getting checks from Britney for their two boys is almost up.

via Radar Online:

Federline caused a stir this week after he trashed Spears in the press claiming their sons want nothing to do with her. He decided to sit down for an interview as his child support checks are coming to an end.

According to sources close to the situation, back in 2018, Federline went back to court demanding an increase in his $20k a month child support check. He said he pulled in less than 1% of what she made and believed it was time for her to pay more for their sons, Sean and Jayden.

In court documents, Federline said Spears was “one of the most recognized musical performers of our time,” having sold 80 million records worldwide.

In his declaration, Spears’ ex-husband said he worked as a DJ and music producer. He told the court he was making a lot less than he did when they reached their original agreement in 2008.

“I work as a DJ. My income this year is approximately $3,000 per month, which I earn by traveling to various entertainment venues around the country and providing musical entertainment,” he said.

“My income has changed significantly since the child support was last modified in approximately 2008 because I no longer earn a six-figure income like I did in 2008. I am no longer able to perform as a dancer due to my age, and I have not been as successful in putting out new music as I was in 2008. I am simply less of a “name” and less in demand than I was in 2008, which has negatively affected my income.”

Federline and his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan claimed they had no idea how much Britney was worth.

Kaplan wrote in documents, “[Britney] is a single woman who lives alone in a 13,264 square foot Neoclassical Italianite villa on 21 acres of land in a gated community with an elevator, a library, a media/game room, 3,500 bottle wine cellar, an additional 1,200 square foot pool house, an orchard, resort-sized pool and spa, lighted tennis court and three-green golf course. In contrast, [Kevin] lives with his wife, his two minor children from his current marriage, the two minor children he shares with [Britney] and two minor children from a previous relationship in a 2,000 square foot home.”

Spears — who was still under a conservatorship at the time — and her team opposed the request.

She said the child support was only part of what she paid. Spears pointed out she covered the son’s private school, tutoring, extracurricular activities, clothing, and phone bills.

Sources close to the situation said Spears’ father ended up offering an additional $10k per month and the dispute was settled months later.

Federline’s checks will decrease after Sean turns 18 in 2023 and then he’ll be without his support after Jayden becomes an adult in August 2024.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last week, Federline sat down for an interview where he trashed Spears. He claimed their sons had not seen their mother in months.

Federline said the teens were embarrassed by their mother’s Instagram posts. He said, “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Britney’s husband Sam Asghari attacked Federline after the interview went viral. He said, “There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the “tough” part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

He added, “I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside from choosing to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 CShip [conservatorship] and his loyalty to Jamie [Spears] indicates his approval at time of conception as well.”

His money could be ending sooner if the investigation into Britney’s conservatorship turns up any improprieties involving Kevin and Britney’s father.