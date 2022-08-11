Kevin Federline Post and Deletes Videos of Britney Spears Allegedly Arguing with Their Sons [Video]

Britney Spears’s ex-husband Kevin Federline posted a series of old videos appearing to show the singer arguing with their two sons.

via: Page Six

The three Instagram videos, which Federline deleted early Thursday morning, were seemingly secretly recorded by Jayden and Sean, who are now 15 and 16 respectively, four years ago.

“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos,” Federline, 44, captioned the videos.

“This isn’t even the worst of it,” Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, alleged. “The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.”

The first video shows what appears to be one of her sons lying in bed and recording his mom while she walked into his bedroom.

“This is my house,” Spears, 40, allegedly said in the video. “If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse … y’all better start respecting me, are we clear?”

“You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth,” she added. “I am a woman, OK, be nice to me, do you understand?”

In the second video, the boys were sitting in the backseat of a car while Spears sat in the passenger side. The pop star and her sons appeared to began arguing after Spears took Sean’s phone away for apparently walking into an ice cream shop without shoes.

“Have you lost your f–king mind? Have you lost your f–king mind?” she asked him.

“I’m shocked as f–k with you and I don’t know what to do,” Spears allegedly said. “And I’m scared of you because you’re weird because you’re going through puberty. And I don’t know what to say. But I do care more than you know.”

The third video further showed the altercation of the three arguing.

“Are you wanting attention baby?” Spears asked while Jayden interrupted her saying, “Well apparently I wanted to do that in the first place, but you keep interrupting every sentence I say.

“I think you just care about yourself, because you won’t let us speak one word and you won’t let us go anywhere we wanna go.”

The “Toxic” singer then told her sons that she was listening and wants to hear what they want to say, but the conversation then turned to the difficulty of ice skating versus roller skating.

Federline may have chosen to delete the videos after sparking outrage online.

“Kevin Federaline [sic] posted illegally recorded videos that he made his sons record of Britney Spears discipling and arguing with her kids to prove a point? I will say it did prove a point. It proved Britney can be a responsible parent who can keep her kids in check when needed,” someone tweeted.

“The fact that Britney Spears has to remind her own kids that she is a WOMAN and she deserves RESPECT tells us all we need to know about Kevin Federline’s parental influence. That man is pure evil and he’s raised those kids in his image. Truly tragic,” another user added.

Meanwhile, a source close to Spears told Page Six the Instagram post was “disgusting.”

“This is terrible, Kevin is disgusting. He is weaponizing the kids by releasing the videos. But in these clips, Britney is just being a mom.”

Federline’s video dump came less than a week after he gave an interview claiming their kids have chosen “not to see her” for “a few months.” The “Oops I Did It Again” songstress then responded to his “hurtful” claims saying it “concerns” her. She added later that her sons would act “hateful” towards her when visiting, seemingly leading to Federline posting the clips.