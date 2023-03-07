Kerry Washington Feels 'Special' To Wear Whitney Houston's Actual Dress From 1996 [Photos + Video]

Kerry Washington wore a piece of fashion history to Sunday’s American Black Film Festival Honors.

via: AceShowbiz

On Sunday, March 5, the “Little Fires Everywhere” star was able to wear the actual dress Whitney Houston first donned in 1996, and could not help but gush that she was feeling “special.”

With the help of her stylist, Law Roach, Kerry wore the ankle-length red velvet halter neck dress by Marc Bouwer, when she hit the red carpet of the 5th annual American Black Film Festival Honors. The special frock was originally put on by Whitney for an appearance at the BET Walk of Fame Awards Gala.

That very same day, Kerry turned to social media to express how she felt. “No lies told. Whitney Houston’s ACTUAL dress she wore. Sooooo incredibly special. #ABFFAwards here I come,” the 46-year-old actress wrote on her Instagram post celebrating the major moment.

Accompanying Kerry’s glowing caption was a fun video that began with a question, “What’s cooler than wearing Whitney Houston’s dress?” The “Unprisoned” star then answered by lip-syncing the chorus of the late singer’s “I Have Nothing” hit song, “Nothing, nothing, nothing.”

Kerry’s sharing did not stop with one video post. In a different post, the former star of “How to Get Away with Murder” published two photos of her posing in the archival dress. The main photo presented her up close, emphasizing the dress’ halter neck. Swiping to the left, a full body shot photo of the actress displayed her overall look, complete with a pair of red pointed-toe pumps.

Kerry’s stylist, Law, also took to his own Instagram account to gush over the moment. Thanking designer Marc Bouwer for the dress, he wrote in the caption, “And then THIS happened…Thank you @marcbouwer for letting me go into your archives and borrow Whitney’s dress for @kerrywashington. #fLAWless.”

Along with it, Law shared two photos. One presented a side photo of Kelly wearing the dress, while the other was an old picture of Whitney in the same dress as she performed in front of the crowd.