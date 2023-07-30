Kenya Moore Fires Back at Ex’s Demand She Be Found in Contempt Over 4-year-old Being Near 'RHOA' Fight

More drama with Kenya Moore and Marc Daly.

via: Radar Online

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has rushed to court to fight her ex-husband Marc Daly’s demand she be found in contempt of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Moore denied she violated a court order when she allowed their 4-year-old daughter Brooklyn to be near an argument during the filming of the Bravo show.

As we first reported, earlier this month, Daly demanded Moore be found in contempt of court. He accused her of violating a court order over their daughter Brooklyn.

Moore has primary custody of their 4-year-old with Daly having visitation.

However, as part of their court battle, Daly opposed Brooklyn appearing on Real Housewives of Atlanta. Moore claimed being on the reality show required her to share all aspects of her life, including her family.

In the end, the judge ruled Brooklyn could appear on the show, but Moore had to notify Daly when their child was filming.

“[Kenya] shall notify [Marc] of any opportunity where the minor child will appear on camera and shall advise [Marc] of the content of the appearance; the minor child will only be involved in opportunities that are age appropriate,” the motion read.

In his motion for contempt, Daly claimed Moore had failed to inform him that she filmed a Home Run Inn Pizza commercial with Brooklyn.

Further, he said Brooklyn was present during filming when Moore’s co-star Marlo Hampton attempted to kick down Moore’s hotel room, where Brooklyn was sleeping. The scene ended up on a recent episode of the Bravo show.

In his motion, Daly said he, “repeatedly requests calls and FaceTime with [Brooklyn], and provides available times” but claimed Moore failed to respond.

Daly said he’s only talked to Brooklyn twice in June and accused Moore of refusing to “cooperate with in-person visits.”

He demanded Moore be held in contempt.

Now, Moore has fired back at his request. She said her ex-husband was aware of her partnership with the pizza company and already “consented to” it.

Moore then addressed the RHOA situation. She said Brooklyn was “never seen on camera, and the minor child was not even aware of that someone was at the hotel door. The door that was kicked was the living room door of a parlor suite, wherein the minor child was in the bedroom.”

Moore said she would “have no reason to know that someone would kick her door, but immediately addressed the situation and the parties left without any further provocation.”

The entertainer scoffed at Daly’s claims she had failed to cooperate with him Face-Timing their daughter. She claimed Daly “began to erratically change the times that he wanted to call on a whelm. He did this for the purpose of attempting to create an issue. Mother has implored Father to be consistent with his calls, which he refuses to do. Nevertheless, Father has been random in his behavior and unwilling to stick to the established schedule.”

She then proceeded to trash Daly and his alleged lack of involvement in Brooklyn’s life.

“The evidence will show that Father is simply a “FaceTime” father, who is inconsistent with even talking to his child at best. He doesn’t visit her, makes promise to her that he does not keep, and continues to disrupt the normalcy that Mother has strived so very hard to provide for the minor child,” the motion read.

“For example, Mother planned (with Father’s consent) a trip to Disneyland, Father committed to coming, causing Mother to pay for the costs of travel for he and the child, and the cost of lodging for everyone. Father, after committing to show, failed to show up, disappointing the child who was excited with anticipation of seeing him, and costing [Moore] thousands of dollars,” Moore’s lawyer continued.

The RHOA star said she has “made multiple good faith attempts to reach a settlement.” However, she accused Daly of intentionally hindering the divorce proceedings.”

Further, she claimed he only found “interest in his child” after asking that he be allowed to film with the minor child and needed to show some type of “relationship.”

Moore said she should not be held in contempt and Daly should cover her legal fees.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Moore and Daly are headed to trial in their divorce in the next couple of weeks.