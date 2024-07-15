Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 | lovebscott.com

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is back at No. 1, from No. 3, on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

via Billboard:

The track adds a second week at the Hot 100’s summit, after it debuted at No. 1 nine weeks earlier. It became a pop-culture fixture and spent the next eight weeks after its arrival between Nos. 2 and 6, including the last two frames at No. 3. In that span, it was further boosted by Lamar’s Juneteenth The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert – in which he performed the seething diss trackfive times – at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

(Only two non-holiday songs have logged more time, nine weeks each, between stays at No. 1 on the Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” in 2023 and Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” in 2013.)

Meanwhile, Lamar lands his first multi-week Hot 100 No. 1 on his own; he previously led with no billed collaborators for a week in 2017 with “Humble.” He has ruled the Hot 100 for an overall personal-best three weeks in April with “Like That,” with Future and Metro Boomin. He earned the first of his four No. 1s for a week in 2015 as featured on Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood.”

A summer hit, indeed!