Kelsey Nicole Accuses Megan Thee Stallion Of Lying About Her Getting Bribed By Tory Lanez [Video]

New mom Kelsey Nicole has been adjusting to motherhood in recent months, but the celebrations are often interrupted by the ongoing case involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

via: AceShowbiz

The former best friend of Megan Thee Stallion responded to an Instagram user who called her “fake” for accepting a bribe from Tory Lanez following the alleged shooting incident in 2020.

Defending herself, Kelsey wrote in a comment, “That’s the problem. No n***a gave me money.” She later accused the “WAP” hitmaker of lying, saying, “She LIED about me getting money from anyone. LIED. Move around.”

Kelsey’s remarks arrived just days after Megan discussed the ordeal in an interview with Rolling Stone. Taking aim at her former best friend, who allegedly linked up with Tory after the altercation in July 2020, Megan said, “I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’ This girl told me out her mouth, ‘He told me, ‘Oh, thank you for not saying nothing. Now let me invest in your business. Let me do this. Let me do that.’ ‘ ”

Kelsey caught wind of the interview and took to Instagram to respond. “If y’all not catching on to the social media games by now, then I don’t know what to tell y’all,” she said in a brief video on Instagram Story. “But you guys have to pay attention. Like, I knew this was gonna happen.”

In the interview, Megan also made it clear on her stance amid a shooting case involving the Canadian rapper. “I want him to go to jail,” Megan said of Tory, whom she accused of shooting her leg during the altercation. “I want him to go under the jail.”

The Houston star went on to say that she feels people aren’t taking her experience seriously. “In some kind of way I became the villain,” she said. “And I don’t know if people don’t take it seriously because I seem strong. I wonder if it’s because of the way I look. Is it because I’m not light enough? Is it that I’m not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I’m not petite? Do I not seem like I’m worth being treated like a woman?”

