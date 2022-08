Kelis had time.

After Beyoncé removed Kelis’ “Milkshake” sample from “Energy” following her accusations of theft, Bey fans swarmed Kelis’ Instagram comments section to throw shade.

Kelis, never one to back down from a challenge, responded in kind.

Check out a few captures via TSR below:

We love Kelis and we love Beyoncé and we’re ready for this drama to be over.