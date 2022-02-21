Keke Wyatt Announces She Is Expecting Her 11th Child On Social Media [Photos]

Keke Wyatt is pregnant with her 11th child. The R&B songstress announced the exciting news on Sunday (Feb. 20) in an Instagram post with her husband Zackariah Darring and their growing family.

“My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a “plus 1” to the Wyatt Bunch!” she captioned a photo of her wearing a red wrap dress with a cut-out that shows off her baby bump.

In a separate post, Wyatt shared two family pictures of the “Wyatt Bunch,” noting that their daughter Kayla Ford “wasn’t available for the picture but you’re with us in spirit Shuga!”

Wyatt and Darring married each other in 2018 after her divorce from Michael Ford, according to Essence. On January 6, 2020, the couple announced the birth of their first child together, a son named Ke’Riah Darring. He is Wyatt’s 10th child.

The songstress has eight other children from her previous relationship with Ford, and one from her first marriage to Rahmat Morton.

Back in July 2017, Wyatt revealed that her son Rahjah was diagnosed with cancer. Thankfully, through extensive treatment, he has been cancer-free since November of 2018.

Congratulations to the happy couple!