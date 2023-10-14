Keke Wyatt Addresses Claims That Her Ex-Husband Michael Jamar Ford is Homophobic Ahead of New Series [Video]

Keke Wyatt, the R&B artist, wife, and mother to 11 children, is bringing fans into her life as she navigates everything from her busy singing career to her life at home.

via: BET

This time the legendary singer is determined to approach things differently.

The 41-year-old star debuted on reality television over a decade ago with “R&B Divas” and quickly found herself in controversy.

During one episode, her then-husband and minister, Michael Jamar Ford, faced accusations of homophobia due to his disapproval of the singer’s brother marrying another man. At the time, the “Fall in Love” singer defended her spouse, but now her perspective appears to have shifted.

Reflecting on the situation, she shared on “The Clay Cane Show,” “I think that he, in his, you know, religious way of thinking, feels that that’s not right, but at the same time he still loves them…But you can’t make people ….”

Keke emphasized her stance, saying, “Listen, I only stand for Keke.” The reality star explained, “That’s my ex… he’s been out my life for so many years, I don’t even care [about] what he’s doing because honey, he ain’t even right with whatever he got going on, so God bless him…”

The singer clarified her position, expressing, “In my opinion. I love my brothers, I love my family, and they can do whatever makes them happy. If they’re happy, I am happy. If they are sad, I am sad. If they’re mad, I’m mad.”

The “Nothing in this World” singer proudly shared that her brother and his partner have been happily married for ten years. She pointed out the irony that some conventional relationships can’t sustain for even a year, whereas her brother’s “beautiful rainbow marriage” has lasted a decade, and they’re still kicking it.”

Keke passionately stated, “They’re married, still, and making it work. I just think people just need to sit down somewhere and shut up and mind their business, is what I think.”