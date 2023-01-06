Keke Palmer’s Pregnancy Has Been The “Cure” To Her Acne [Video]

Keke Palmer is loving her skin right now.

via: Vibe

The NOPE star, 29, took to social media Thursday to show off her clear complexion. While she admittedly wore a face full of makeup in the clip, the actress took pride in no longer having raised bumps peaking through her foundation.

“There’s no more of the bumps. There’s no more of the raise,” she said with a smile within the clip. “So, I’m here to let you know that I found the secret. I found the secret to clearing up my acne, and guess what it is? You need to get knocked up. Period, point, blank, period. The reason my skin is clear is because I’m pregnant with a baby right now. The baby has cleared my skin up!”

She went on to crack a joke comparing herself to a famous mother of 11 with whom she shares her name.

“Call me Keke…Wyatt, ‘cuz I’m about to be pregnant for the rest of my life.”

The preggo screen star has previously shared her frustration in dealing with adult acne and hyperpigmentation, revealing in 2020 that she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) which results in a hormonal imbalance that can often lead to acne and/ or facial hair, according to Medical News Today.

“Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea,” she revealed in a December 2020 Instagram post captioning a barefaced selfie of the star. “My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING. I did Accutane TWICE. People say drink water, have a better diet, but I did all that, I ate all the ‘right’ things…”

She went on to encourage others who may feel insecure about their imperfections, adding, “To all the people struggling with this please know you’re not alone and that you are still so f**king fine! MY ACNE AINT NEVER STOPPED ME.”