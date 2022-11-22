Keke Palmer Reveals the Sex Advice She Received From Whoopi Goldberg

Keke Palmer shared a key piece of bedroom advice she received from Whoopi Goldberg in the latest episode of her ‘Baby, This Is Keke Palmer’ podcast.

via ET:

In the episode titled, “Has Porn Ruined Sex?” the host explores the relationship she has had with sex and intimacy. At one point in the conversation, the Nope star shares the key piece of advice that helped put things in perspective.

“I’ll never forget, I was on The View one time, and they were having a conversation about sex, a really great conversation, and Whoopi Goldberg said, ‘Please just – start with pleasing yourself.’ And I was like, ‘That rings true,'” she says.

Palmer adds that she always believed sex was all about making sure the other person felt pleasure and not thinking about herself.

“My identity with sex, it was always based upon, ‘Oh, I just gotta do this service,’ and my enjoyment, any enjoyment that I had at that era, in that point, in that time, came from, I’m glad they’re happy,” she says. “That was, like, depressing and not enough because, well, I realized, like, ‘Well, wait a damn minute… this isn’t…’ you know what I’m saying? So, it was a journey of trying to figure out what works for me.”

The Alice star explains that her initial idea of sex was based off of what she saw in porn. Palmer says that she soon learned that was not the case.

“There was one time in my life where I thought porn simulation sex, because that’s what it sounds like to me, porn simulated-esque sex, was something that could be interesting or fun, but I never actually had a happy ending from it, if I’m being, you know, lightly frank,” she says. “I’ve only ever had an actual happy ending from a more demure, a more calmer, a more emotional approach.”

For Palmer, she also realized that her life in the bedroom can’t imitate her professional life.

“In my daily life, I’m very performative… I’m giving you everything I’ve got and I’m going in and what I did learn and realize as I matured was like, that’s absolutely not the kind of sex that I want to have,” she says. “Because, of that reason. You know what I’m saying?”

What do you think — has porn ruined sex?