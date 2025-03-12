Home > NEWS

Keke Palmer Jokingly Asks Claressa Shields, “When Are You Knocking Remy Ma Out?”

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Claressa Shields may have had past beef with Remy Ma, but the boxer is making it clear she is on a much more positive wave these days.

The multi-division world champion finds herself at the center of controversy due to her relationship with Brooklyn rapper Papoose and the involvement of his estranged wife, Remy Ma. While Shields’ dominance in the ring remains undisputed, her private life has become the subject of intense speculation, fueled by social media and celebrity gossip.

During a recent appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, the conversation took an unexpected turn when host Keke Palmer asked Shields, “When are you going to knock out Remy Ma?”

The question, though playful, underscored the intrigue surrounding Shields’ entanglement with Papoose and Remy Ma. Palmer’s blunt inquiry mirrored the ongoing discussions that have kept fans and media fixated on the unfolding drama.

Shields’ romance with Papoose surfaced publicly in 2024, shocking many who had long associated the rapper with his marriage to Remy Ma. The revelation ignited widespread debate, particularly after Remy Ma confirmed the affair via social media.

What followed was a media firestorm dissecting the complicated relationships among the three figures. The situation intensified when Shields and Papoose began making more frequent public appearances together, including at Hawaii Fest in early 2025, signaling that their relationship was far from a fleeting rumor.

Despite the controversy, Shields has largely maintained her composure, focusing on her boxing career while selectively addressing the speculation. Her ability to navigate the chaos with poise has only added to the public’s fascination. The dynamic between Shields, Papoose, and Remy Ma has evolved into an ongoing narrative, captivating audiences beyond the sports and music industries.

Palmer’s question, though lighthearted, reignited interest in the situation, reinforcing how Shields’ personal life has become as much of a headline-grabber as her accolades in the ring. While some fans saw the humor in the moment, others interpreted it as a reflection of the unresolved tensions at play. The exchange demonstrated how Shields, despite her fierce reputation in boxing, now finds herself battling an entirely different kind of public scrutiny.

As speculation continues, one thing remains certain: Claressa Shields commands attention, whether in the ring or in the headlines. While her relationship with Papoose fuels debate, her resilience—both professionally and personally—remains a defining trait.

Regardless of how this chapter in her life unfolds, Shields’ legacy in boxing is secure, but her personal narrative ensures she will remain a central figure in cultural discussions for the foreseeable future.

via: Hot97

