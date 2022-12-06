Keke Palmer Hits Back Against Comments About Not Wearing Makeup: ‘It’s Insane to Say Anyone Is Ugly, But Especially Me’

Keke Palmer isn’t here for internet trolls and their bullsh*t.

Per Palmer, who recently announced she’s pregnant while hosting Saturday Night Live, she’s spotted “a few comments” as of late from people who are referring to her as “ugly” due to a lack of makeup. As Palmer explained, such individuals should instead put their energy toward obtaining the help of which they are so clearly in need. Palmer also pointed to the importance of self-confidence, something she wishes she could bottle up for others.

“I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” Palmer said in a tweet on Tuesday, as seen below. “And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.

In a follow-up tweet, Palmer continued, “I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

This summer, Palmer received widespread acclaim for her performance as Emerald Haywood in Jordan Peele’s critical and commercial hit Nope. 2022 also saw Palmer launching her Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast via Amazon Music. Speaking with Karla Rodriguez for Complex in November, Palmer said she was drawn to this particular opportunity due to its potential to allow her another avenue to “learn and explore” herself in a more personal setting.

People are miserable — and we’re happy Keke isn’t letting the miserable people pull her down with them.

