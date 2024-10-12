Kayla Nicole Tells ‘Crazy’ Story About Dressing Up as an Ex’s New GF, Teyana Taylor Responds [Photos + Video]

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole spoke recently about another former fling that ended brutally by text message.

In an all-new episode of Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast released on Thursday, Oct. 10, the WNBA star, 22, spoke with the sports commentator, 32, about “the pettiest thing she has done in a relationship.”

Kayla Nicole tells Angel the pettiest thing she has done in a relationship ?? Watch full episode here: https://t.co/07Am4V3H0L pic.twitter.com/cUFwIEHnqv — Unapologetically Angel (@angelreeseshow) October 11, 2024

“We weren’t in [a] relationship, but this is probably one of my favorite crazy Kayla stories, because I don’t have that many,” she told Reese. “But I’m a scorpio, and I have that crazy in me, though.”

Nicole explained, “I was dating a guy, and he dumped me through a text message, and he dumped me for this singer/actress.”

The influencer didn’t identify the other woman, but instead said that she “was famous at the time.”

“Dumped me for her. Lied about it for months, then popped out with her and became this public thing,” Nicole continued, adding that fans viewed them as a “celebrity iconic relationship.”

The influencer told Reese that she was “devastated” about the breakup after she’d moved to New York to be with the unidentified man.

The Chicago Sky star assured her viewers that they wouldn’t guess who her guest was talking about, to which Nicole asked, “Who cares?” if they do.

Nicole said her petty moment came when she dressed up as the singer and actress for Halloween that same year.

“I dressed up as her. I dressed up as that lady for Halloween,” she said with a smile. She added the “viral” pictures were still “there somewhere” on the internet.

Although Nicole never named anyone, it didn’t take long for web sleuths to dig up old photos of her dressed as Teyana Taylor when she starred in Kanye West’s 2016 music video for “Fade.”

via: People

While social media had Teyana and Kayla’s name trending on X (formally Twitter), Taylor took to Instagram Stories with a lil’ video post. She shared a clip of Left Eye saying, “And everyone get ready to do your math.”

Meanwhile, on her Instagram feed, Teyana shared a post about her upcoming projects, which include five films. Her caption said, “I know 2025 gone hate to see a Taylor coming. Me: You did ya big one. God: AND DID.”

With the internet circulating that clip, Kayla took to X with additional thoughts about the story she shared.

I share a sliver of my truth for once and here y’all come with the group chat think pieces pic.twitter.com/Tsa8Vd8OYf — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) October 11, 2024

She didn’t stop there, Kayla followed up with additional post.

Finally having enough Teyana stepped into The Shade Room’s comment section with a lengthy call-out. She later deleted the comment. But one thing is for certain, people are gonna learn to leave Teyana Taylor alone.

F**k the Iman part; I’m divorced, and happily so; however, her choice of words was very distasteful and uncalled for. She knew exactly what she was doing. That lady said “she was famous at the time.” ?? #TSRStaffAS ?:(@gettyimages) #PostAndDelete pic.twitter.com/yjhdze2147 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) October 12, 2024

