Katy Perry Reveals ‘Huge’ Mistake Declining to Work with Billie Eilish: ‘It Was Just a Blonde Girl’

Katy Perry says she regrets passing up an opportunity to work with Billie Eilish.

via Page Six:

The “California Gurls” hitmaker said she had the chance to collaborate with Eilish on her hit track, “Ocean Eyes” — but declined after thinking the song was “boring.”

In a TikTok video posted by 102.7 KIIS FM on Friday, the 38-year-old told a group of fans, during what appeared to be an intimate gig, about the collaboration that could’ve come to life.

Perry said she received an email from someone that said, “Hey, check out this new artist. I’d really like us to work with her because she was working with me for Unsub [Records].”

At the time, Eilish was not a household name.

“It was a song called ‘Ocean Eyes,’ and it was just a blonde girl,” Perry candidly revealed. “And I was like, ‘Meh, boring.’”

Perry then admitted it was a “big mistake, huge mistake” passing up on the offer, adding, “Don’t let this hit the Internet.”

“Ocean Eyes” became one of Eilish’s most popular songs to date, and single-handily propelled her to global stardom.

Since becoming a regular at the top of the charts, Eilish has bagged 7 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “No Time To Die.”

And there are no hard feelings between the pair.

Perry and Eilish are friends — as shown in her 2021 documentary, titled “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.”

Perry introduced the “Bad Guy” singer to her husband, actor Orlando Bloom — but Eilish had no clue who he was at first glance.

“My fiancé who doesn’t listen to modern music, he’ll only play you in the car all the time,” Perry told Eilish in the clip.

But after the couple walked away, Eilish was at odds over who the man was. After Eilish’s brother Finneas told her that Bloom starred in “Pirates of the Caribbean,” she naturally began to fangirl.

“That guy?! That was him?!” she said. “No way! Bring him back. I want to meet him again. He kissed me on the cheek. I did not know that was him. I thought that was just some dude Katy Perry met.”

Luckily for her, Bloom returned and gave her another hug — one she appreciated more the second time around.

It all worked out for Billie because for all we know Katy could’ve tainted it.