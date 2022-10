Katy Perry is having fun with fans after video of what appears to be an ‘eye glitch’ went viral.

While performing in Las Vegas recently, Katy‘s right eye appeared to be closing on its own and getting stuck — prompting wild theories that she’s a robot or being controlled by a sinister force.

Katy announced an extension of her residency on Thursday and addressed the theories in her post.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)