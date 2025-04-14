Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez Go to Space and Back on Historic All-Female Blue Origin Flight

BY: Walker Published 16 minutes ago

Blue Origin sent a group of women to the final frontier, Gayle King, Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez blasted off into space and returned to Earth Monday morning.

The round-trip expedition went to the edge of space before promptly returning, as the astronauts inside — including Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King and philanthropist Lauren Sánchez — could be heard shouting in excitement from inside their New Shepard rocket.

The group of six also included former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Among the onlookers at the launch site was Perry’s daughter Daisy, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom (who was also there) as well as King’s best friend Oprah Winfrey and others, like Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

The women sat down with Elle ahead of their trip, sharing their nerves and excitement. King said she had ongoing feelings of “trepidation” but was “really really excited” about the opportunity.

“I also know it’s very interesting to be terrified and excited at the same time. I haven’t felt like this since childbirth, really. Because I knew childbirth was going to hurt. But it’s also stepping out of your comfort zone,” the CBS broadcaster, 70, said.

Perry said: “Space is going to finally be glam. Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that. We are going to put the ‘ass’ in astronaut.”

Bowe, 38, already tested her makeup look and hairstyle, telling Elle, “I skydived in Dubai with similar hair to make sure I would be good—took it for a dry run.”

The flight did not come without its share of criticism. Earlier this month, actress Olivia Munn voiced her discontent on the April 3 episode of Today With Jenna and Friends.

“What are they doing?” the Newsroom star, 44, asked of the crew.

“I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say,” she added, per Page Six. “But there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now.”

She later added: “If you wanna go to space, why do you need to tell us about it, you know? It’s just like, go up there, have a good time, come on down.”

Host Jenna Bush Hager mentioned the crew’s intention to fly in full glam — to which Munn asked, “What? They said this out loud?!”

“What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous,” she said. “Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?”

REPLAY: A New Shepard tradition pic.twitter.com/dSexRmoZl7 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 14, 2025

The Blue Origin all-female crew, including Katy Perry, have launched into Space. pic.twitter.com/18Oo6GAnOa — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 14, 2025

? El abrazo de Jeff Bezos y su prometida Lauren Sánchez tras el regreso a la Tierra de la cápsula espacial operada por Blue Origin. ??? La tripulación de este vuelo espacial es la primera compuesta totalmente por mujeres desde 1963. Informa @SatchaPretto pic.twitter.com/tyWMexyAiG — Univision Noticias (@UniNoticias) April 14, 2025