Kathy Hilton Calls Out Kylie Richards for Crying at 'RHOBH' Reunion

Kathy Hilton and sister Kyle Richards don’t seem to be on the best terms after ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ reunion.

Kathy called out Kyle for crying during the reunion, even though she wasn’t the one who was ‘bullied.’

via Page Six:

“Why is she upset and crying? I’m the one who [was] bullied and percacuted [sic] for 10 months!” the socialite wrote in response to a comment podcaster Christian Gray Snow posted on Instagram that showed concern for Richards.

Hilton, 63, added, “Just cruel and disgusting.”

A rep for the reality star told Page Six on Saturday that Hilton was not calling her sister “cruel and disgusting” but rather the “treatment” that she received while on the hit Bravo show.

Richards, 53, chimed in on the exchange, commenting, “Why [am I upset and crying]? You know exactly why.”

The “RHOBH” star also added, “I don’t think you want me to explain why.”

In the trailer for the reunion, which Bravo released earlier this week, Richards can be seen visibly upset over Hilton’s ongoing feud with her pals Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.

The disputes began during a cast trip to Aspen, Colo., this season, in which Rinna, 59, alleged that Hilton had a “psychotic” breakdown, in which the entrepreneur began spewing vitriol about her castmates, including her own sister.

The Rinna Beauty founder claimed Hilton called her good friends Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke “pieces of s–t” who should be “f–king fired” and said Dorit Kemsley was a “stupid, useless idiot.”

Rinna vented in a confessional on the show, “I have seen the devil, and her name is Kathy Hilton,” claiming that the Aspen incident made her “feel PTSD.”

Hilton commented in a separate post on Instagram this week that she had allegedly been “set up” by her cast members and “everyone” told her so.

At the reunion, the mother of Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton confronts Rinna, telling her, “You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it.”

Richards has felt caught in the middle, and has repeatedly asked Rinna and Jayne, 51, to stop bringing up her sister’s alleged comments because it was causing a rift.

The sparring siblings have had a long history of fighting.

They once stopped speaking for years after Richards produced a show called “American Woman” that was loosely based on their late mother Kathleen Richards.

However, they made up by the time Kathy was cast on “RHOBH” for Season 11.

As we’ve said before — these two have had issues long before Lisa Rinna got involved. We hope they work through it — preferably in therapy.