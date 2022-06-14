The Kardashians Are Demanding Blac Chyna Cover Nearly $400K In Legal Costs From Her Failed Lawsuit

The Kardashian-Jenner family wants Blac Chyna to pay their legal fees after she lost the lawsuit that kept them in court proceedings for years.

via ET:

Earlier this month, lawyers for Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner filed a petition asking that 34-year-old Chyna to pay their legal fees, which total more than $390,000. The petition, which ET obtained, came after Chyna lost her lawsuit against the family.

Among the costs listed on the petition are about $5,000 in filing and motion fees, more than $4,000 in jury fees, and upwards of $63,000 in deposition costs.

Also included in the costs are about $9,300 in service of process fees, nearly $20,000 in court reporter fees, and almost $185,000 in fees related to models, enlargements, and photocopies of exhibits.

Additionally, the Kardashian-Jenner family’s defense team spent more than $700 on electronic filing, another approximately $7,200 on electronic document hosting, and upwards of $96,000 on other costs.

Chyna better call up Zeus and see if she can get a few more seasons of her show over there — she’s about to have some big bills to pay!