Kardashian Brand ‘Fraud’ Scandal — Audit Reportedly Reveals The Reality TV Clan’s Online Accounts are ‘Packed With Millions of Fake Social Media Followers’ [Photos]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 10 minutes ago

Four members from the Kardashian family reportedly are included in the top 10 celebrity brands with the most fake followings.

Members of the Kardashian family have all gone above and beyond to create massive social media followings for their respective brands, but not all of their fans are real according to the latest data.

Kylie Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney’s Instagram accounts are said to be drowning in bots, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Social media and influencer agency Socially Powerful – along with the help of Modash – released their studies on their site, revealing the staggering numbers attached to some of the Kardashians’ brands.

According to the data, Khloe’s Good American fashion brand has about 30 percent fake followers on Instagram, totaling to over 740,000 fraudulent accounts of the more than two million followers.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s lifestyle brand Poosh seems to be generating a bit under 29 percent of fake accounts – 4.6 million accounts currently follow the brand’s Instagram.

The data also revealed Poosh has a brutally low social engagement percentage at just 0.10 percent.

Kim’s SKIMS brand did not go unscathed either, with almost 29 percent of the lingerie brand’s following deemed likely to be fake. While revenue for the company has increased since its 2020 launch, it appears to still be relying on fake followers to boost their image.

Kylie’s makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics is said to have nearly 28 percent of “fakes” on its Instagram. And with 24 million followers, about six million of those “fans” aren’t actually real.

We have reached out to the Kardashian’s rep for comment.

This is not the first time Kylie has been accused of stacking up bots on her social media platforms.

In February 2025, the website inBeat.co claimed its audit of the 27-year-old’s online following showed less than a quarter of them are genuine.

According to the site, 24 percent – or just under 95 million – of her 394 million followers are real.

“It’s bad enough they filter and photoshop images to sell a fake face/body… but this is just ridiculous. We need more transparency on social media!” one person raged to us about the head-turning numbers.

However, it’s not all bad news for the Kardashian family as Kim’s SKIMS has acquired SKKN by Kim in an effort to consolidate all of the reality star’s ventures.

Kim – the company’s chief creative officer and cofounder said: “My mission has always been to create products that resonate deeply – whether it’s shapewear and lingerie that empowers or makeup and skincare that transforms.

“Uniting everything under the SKIMS brand streamlines that vision.”

Kim’s previous makeup ventures, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, each closed its doors – the former in 2021 and the latter in 2022. Now, Kim will try again as it is believed SKIMS will launch beauty and fragrance products in 2026.

As for the new merge, Kim’s fellow SKIMS partner Jens Grede explained the reasoning.

She said: “This acquisition isn’t just growth. It’s about the strength of our brand and our ability to enter a new category with authority.”

via: RadarOnline.com

