Kanye West's Malibu Mansion Listed for $53 Million as Rapper Faces Legal Battle Involving Pad

Kanye “Ye” West is looking to sell his incredibly striking (and expensive) Malibu beachfront estate.

via: Radar Online

West’s luxurious Malibu property hit the market for $53 million courtesy of Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim’s brokerage, RadarOnline.com has learned weeks after an ex-employee of West complained of dangerous working conditions at the beachfront abode.

The Yeezy fashion designer paid $57 million when he purchased the stunning 4,000 sq. ft. pad, designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Tadao Ando, in 2021.

“I wanted to have a listing with such architectural pedigree,” Oppenheim said of Ye’s eye-catching home which is at the center of a lawsuit, noting it is situated in “one of the most desirable areas in the world.” In addition to the spacious floorplan, the property comes equipped with 1,500 square feet of outdoor living areas.

Oppenheim said it’s a “unique home for a unique and discerning buyer,” explaining that its structure is one of its most coveted features, also featuring ocean views in every room. He told PEOPLE the Eazy rapper removed the home’s interiors amid his renovations, therefore the asking price reflects the cost of installing new finishes.

As we previously reported, a former staffer who worked for Ye at the very same property filed a lawsuit against West accusing him of discrimination, violations of the labor code, and retaliation back in September.

The former manager of the remodel project, Tony Saxon, said he signed on in 2021 to serve as full-time security and act as a live-in caretaker for West’s home in Malibu, claiming things took a turn after he was employed.

The man said he “was sleeping in makeshift conditions, finding empty spaces on the ground and using his coat as a makeshift bedding,” alleging that he did not have access to a comfortable sleeping environment despite providing 24/7 security.

Per the filing, Saxton also complained about the working conditions, explaining that he voiced concerns over various safety hazards including workers unsafely demolishing various parts of the house. The ex-employee stated that no action was taken by West.

According to the docs, Ye allegedly “exhibited a consistent pattern of being unresponsive and difficult to communicate with,” with the former staffer explaining that he had a preference “for shorter text messages, bullet points, or PDFs.”

The ex-employee said he was ultimately terminated for refusing to comply with a request pertaining to the home. He is seeking in excess of $1 million in damages for the alleged discrimination and wages owed.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that West later fired back at his former staffer, denying any wrongdoing while claiming Saxton was paid in full. Ye asked for the lawsuit to be tossed and for the former employee to pay his legal fees.