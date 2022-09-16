Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Is Raising Their Children '80 Percent of the Time'

Kanye West admits Kim Kardashian does most of the heavy lifting when it comes to parenting their kids.

via People:

On Friday, the Grammy-winning rapper, 45, briefly addressed the criticismhe’s received on the Alo Mind podcast, explaining: “You get to that point everyone wants to say ‘Oh, it’s mental health’ and everybody wants you to apologize a million times.”

He added, “Everybody wants to have everyone so doped out, so controlled out, that you’re not allowed to even sand up for the things that you’re handing to your family.”

West — who shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — with Kardashian, 41, went on to say, “Your home is your original church. So, even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that’s gonna go to the kids. She’s still gotta — basically 80 percent of the time — raise those children.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage.

Since then, fans have seen her navigate through their breakup and work on co-parenting their four children on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

In an episode that aired in May, Kardashian, 41, said she wants West to be a part of their children’s lives no matter the drama between the former couple.

During the episode, West comes to pick up the kids at home in a firetruck to take them to school.

“No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school,” the SKIMS founder said in a confessional.

“I think sometimes, people are bashful to be super dads, everyone wants to be a cool dad and sometimes you gotta wear the fire hat, sometimes you gotta wear the Easter bunny costume,” added West.

Kardashian previously spoke about her ongoing divorce from the rapper in a conversation with Robin Roberts, sharing that she is “really open and honest” with their kids about the split.

While Kardashian acknowledged that her “younger ones don’t really understand,” she noted that their two older kids “know what’s going on.”

“You have to just be there for them,” she said in the April conversation. “No matter what, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids so you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family.”

Well…duh. Kanye’s too busy trying to run a cult school.