Kanye West Says ‘Donda 2’ Will Only Be Available On His Stem Player And Not On Streaming Services [Photos]

Fans of Kanye West who want to listen to his upcoming album Donda 2 will have to do so on his own Stem Player.

via: Pitchfork

Kanye West’s forthcoming album Donda 2 was announced with a February 22 release date with an accompanying “Donda Experience Performance” scheduled that same day at LoanDepot Park in Miami. In an Instagram post, West shared a teaser of new music playing on the Stem Player he released in conjunction with Donda last year. He also claimed that it’s the only way fans will be able to hear the new album.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” he wrote. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.” An order page for the Stem Player is currently live; it currently costs $200.

In a follow-up post, West added: “I feel that same feeling like when I first moved to New York to make it in Music. I ain’t know what was gonna happen but I knew had to move. After 10 albums after being under 10 contracts. I turned down a hundred million dollar Apple deal. No one can pay me to be disrespected. We set our own price for our art. Tech companies made music practically free so if you don’t do merch sneakers and tours you don’t eat. Jay Z made Tidal and fake media attacked him. Well in the words of my big brother. Come and get me. I’m willing to die standing cause I ain’t living on my knees no more. God please cover me.”

West went on to share a prospective album tracklist, which you can see below.

The new album is set to arrive as West has been sharing Instagram posts outlining his grievances with fellow artists Kid Cudi and Billie Eilish. Many of his posts focused on Kim Kardashian West and his anger toward her reported boyfriend Pete Davidson.

West has a long public history of challenging streaming platforms and conventional album release methods. Three of his Donda live events, including the final one in Chicago that featured Marilyn Manson, streamed live via Apple Music. When the album finally came out via streaming platforms, he announced on Instagram that the label had released it without his permission.

In 2016, West released The Life of Pablo briefly as a Tidal exclusive; the service also livestreamed the album’s premiere listening event. (It eventually came out on other streaming platforms.) At a concert that same year, he blamed Tidal and Apple for preventing a future collaboration with Jay-Z (who appears on Donda). Tidal was not mentioned in West’s Stem Player post about Donda 2.

