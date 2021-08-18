Kanye West Officially Announces His Third ‘Donda’ Listening Event Will Be In Chicago [Photos]

Over the past couple days, there have been rumors of a third listening event for Kanye West’s upcoming album Donda, as somebody who claimed to work security for Chicago’s Soldier Field claimed the venue had a “major concert event” scheduled for August 26. It turns out those rumors were actually true.

Tickets go on sale August 20.

The second event, which livestreamed via Apple Music, featured a more elaborate stage show, multiple new songs, and significant updates to tracks he debuted at the first listening session. When Donda didn’t arrive for its originally scheduled July release date, West’s representatives confirmed a new August 6 release date. The album has still not been officially released.

In addition to previously shared features from JAY-Z, Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, and others, the updated Donda from the second livestream revealed new features from the Weeknd, Jay Electronica, and the Lox. The second livestream also featured a long silent session, aired throughout the day, of West “finishing the album.”

This news comes less than 24 hours after West shared an image on Instagram, of what appears to be a dove seen through a teal-tinted window. It’s not clear if the image was meant to tease anything related to Donda.

The idea behind these listening events was that Donda would be made available on streaming services shortly after them, but based on the fact that we’re coming up on the third Donda event, this has yet to be the case. Apple Music currently lists the expected release date for Donda as August 27, the day after the event. At this point, though, given that West has missed so many announced or expected release dates for Donda, any information of that sort should be taken with a grain of salt.