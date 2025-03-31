Kanye West Doubles Down On Attack On Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Younger Kids

BY: Walker Published 30 minutes ago

Kanye West walked back the remorse he expressed over his vile tweet attacking Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins.

The father-of-four is more than happy sticking to his conclusions about his former friend, Jay-Z, and his superstar wife, Beyoncé’s children.

Kanye ‘Ye’ West had previously slammed the couple for failing to attend his wedding to ex-wife Kim Kardashian in Italy in 2014.

Ye insists his controversial post about Jay-Z’s children was adequately thought out and intentional. He admitted it while engaging in a discussion with DJ Akademiks about the impact of this tweet.

In the recent interview released on Sunday, Ye explained that he feels liberated to express his unfiltered thoughts on social media without fearing harsh consequences.

During the conversation, he provocatively claimed that his post about Jay-Z’s kids makes “the Nazi sh-t” seem less severe. As reported by TMZ, Akademiks seemingly agreed with the statement, stating that he believes this was the rapper’s worst post.

However, the producer challenges that notion, asking whether the tweet was really his worst effort or possibly one of his “best or the strongest,” leading to an uneasy conclusion in their dialogue.

In a previous report by The Blast, Ye made headlines after posting controversial remarks about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children on social media, only to delete them shortly afterward.

In his initial rant, he questioned whether anyone had ever seen the couple’s younger kids, Rumi and Sir. He then proceeded to make offensive comments suggesting that having children with disabilities is a choice, as artificial insemination has provided a way out.

Despite deleting these posts, X users captured screenshots of the comments. After removing the tweets, Ye reportedly expressed regret, stating that a member of his music team urged him to take them down.

He cited potential repercussions from X and conveyed his frustration over deleting the content. Additionally, the rapper insulted Jay-Z in a separate tweet, calling him derogatory names.

He implied that the Roc Nation CEO had pressured him into retracting his earlier statements. He concluded by declaring that his X account becomes “a one-way conversation” in situations like this, meaning his opinions are final.

Ye also opened up about his feelings regarding his past experiences with Jay-Z and Beyoncé. He expressed his love for Jay-Z but conveyed a sense of disappointment, stating that he often felt like an outsider in the music industry, longing for a sense of family.

The designer recounted moments where he believed he was doing the right thing, only to be overlooked. He listed specific grievances, including Jay-Z not attending his first wedding and feeling sidelined at events like Kendrick Lamar performing at the Super Bowl instead of him.

The rapper also mentioned feeling excluded from important gatherings and criticized Jay-Z and Beyoncé for taking jabs at him, particularly regarding his support for Donald Trump.

He expressed a desire for their support in co-parenting his children, feeling abandoned in the shadow of the Kardashians. Ye concluded by sharing his hurt and frustration, stating that he was unsupported when he needed help the most.

Ye and Jay-Z have shared a longstanding relationship that began in 2000 when Ye began producing for Roc-A-Fella Records, a label co-founded by Jay-Z.

As the Chicago native’s mentor, Jay-Z significantly influenced his early career, which is reflected in the rapper’s 2007 track “Big Brother.” Despite their close ties, their relationship encountered strain in 2014 when Jay-Z and Beyoncé chose not to attend his wedding to Kardashian.

Additionally, previous tensions emerged after the rapper’s controversial interruption of Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs, where he expressed admiration for Beyoncé.

The duo have also collaborated on several music projects together, including going on the “Watch The Throne” tour in 2011.

As shared by The Blast, Ye has faced public backlash for his controversial opinions and antisemitic remarks. Kardashian has also largely remained insulated from the severe consequences of his social media outbursts.

Despite Ye’s attacks on her and her family, Kardashian’s primary concern has been how his behavior might impact their children. Insiders with direct knowledge about the situation confirmed that the SKIMS founder was “devastated” and worried about her children’s well-being.

The actress has reportedly been trying to shield her children from external influences that could affect their view of Ye and their relationship with him as their father.

While some may argue that Ye has brought trouble upon himself, leading to a lack of obligation from Kardashian towards him, she appears committed to ensuring her kids maintain a connection with their father.

However, sources indicate that the situation is challenging for her, as Ye reportedly complicates her decision-making regarding their relationship.

via: The Blast

