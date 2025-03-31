Home > NEWS

Kanye West Claims He Never Wanted Kids With Kim Kardashian In New Interview

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Kanye West’s interviews have long been a spectacle.

In a bizarre new interview with DJ Akademiks, the “All Falls Down” rapper explained why he did not see himself becoming a father while dating his now-ex-wife.

Akademiks, 33, said, “When you speak about Kim, people might be like, ‘Well, you picked her. You put yourself in that.’”

Advertisement

West — who wore an all-black Ku Klux Klan outfit, complete with the hate group’s infamous pointed hood, during the disgraceful interview — replied, “Absolutely, I did. That was my fault. No, that was my fault.”

The Grammy winner, 47, added: “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them, but that wasn’t God’s plan.”

Page Six has reached out to Kardashian’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.

West and the Skims co-founder, 44, share four children: daughters North, 11, and, Chicago, 7, and sons Saint, 9 and Psalm, 5.

Advertisement

Recently, the Yeezy founder and the reality TV star had a war of words over their eldest child, whom West wanted to have featured on one of his songs with disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Kardashian tried to get a judge to stop the song from being released because she did not want her daughter tied to the Bad Boy Records founder, who is awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking.

A source told Page Six, “Kim’s priority is the well-being and safety of her children and to protect them from being around Kanye’s controversial behavior.”

Advertisement

Despite Kardashian’s concerns, West dropped the track anyway on social media and demanded she amend her trademark of North’s name to include him.

He then accused his ex and the “Kardashian mob” of restricting his parenting and compared their current custody agreement to “visitation” in “jail.”

“ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE,” he wrote via X on March 15.

Additionally, Kardashian reportedly abruptly ended North’s recent visit with her dad after learning Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, would be there, too. (The Tate siblings are both facing rape and human trafficking charges.)

Advertisement

Kardashian is said to be considering changing her custody agreement with West as a result of the drama.

The exes were married from 2014 to 2022.

via: Page Six

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Viola Davis Admits Being “A Little Judgmental” About Chadwick Boseman

By: Walker
NEWS

Elon Musk Gives $1 Million Checks to 2 Voters After Wisconsin Supreme Court Rejects Attorney General’s Move to Intervene

By: Walker
NEWS

Kanye West Doubles Down On Attack On Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Younger Kids

By: Walker
NEWS

Luenell Apologizes to Pete Davidson After Making Him ‘Uncomfortable’ on Live TV: ‘I Promise I Won’t Touch Him Again’

By: Walker
NEWS

Offset Warns Jess Hilarious To Stop Talking About His And Cardi B’s Messy Divorce

By: Walker
Traveler
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Let’s Explore: Inside the Work of the International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association

By: DM
NEWS

Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner Attend Celebrity Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Funeral in Houston

By: Walker
NEWS

YG Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Abuse in New Song “2004”

By: Walker
NEWS

Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell’s Latest Outing Fuels Romance Rumors After Jonathan Davino Split

By: Walker
NEWS

Doechii Seemingly Combats Industry Plant Shade During Billboard Woman Of The Year Speech

By: Walker