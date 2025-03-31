Kanye West Claims He Never Wanted Kids With Kim Kardashian In New Interview

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Kanye West’s interviews have long been a spectacle.

In a bizarre new interview with DJ Akademiks, the “All Falls Down” rapper explained why he did not see himself becoming a father while dating his now-ex-wife.

Akademiks, 33, said, “When you speak about Kim, people might be like, ‘Well, you picked her. You put yourself in that.’”

West — who wore an all-black Ku Klux Klan outfit, complete with the hate group’s infamous pointed hood, during the disgraceful interview — replied, “Absolutely, I did. That was my fault. No, that was my fault.”

The Grammy winner, 47, added: “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them, but that wasn’t God’s plan.”

Page Six has reached out to Kardashian’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.

West and the Skims co-founder, 44, share four children: daughters North, 11, and, Chicago, 7, and sons Saint, 9 and Psalm, 5.

Recently, the Yeezy founder and the reality TV star had a war of words over their eldest child, whom West wanted to have featured on one of his songs with disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Kardashian tried to get a judge to stop the song from being released because she did not want her daughter tied to the Bad Boy Records founder, who is awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking.

A source told Page Six, “Kim’s priority is the well-being and safety of her children and to protect them from being around Kanye’s controversial behavior.”

Despite Kardashian’s concerns, West dropped the track anyway on social media and demanded she amend her trademark of North’s name to include him.

He then accused his ex and the “Kardashian mob” of restricting his parenting and compared their current custody agreement to “visitation” in “jail.”

“ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE,” he wrote via X on March 15.

Additionally, Kardashian reportedly abruptly ended North’s recent visit with her dad after learning Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, would be there, too. (The Tate siblings are both facing rape and human trafficking charges.)

Kardashian is said to be considering changing her custody agreement with West as a result of the drama.

The exes were married from 2014 to 2022.

