Kanye West Calls Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson His ‘Sister’ After ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt Backlash

Kanye West called Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson his “sister” after attacking her for rightfully criticizing his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts.

via Page Six:

“GABBY IS MY SISTER,” Ye wrote on Instagram Tuesday night while also sharing a picture of Karefa-Johnson.

“IM NOT LETTING PEOPLE GO TO BED THINKING I DIDN’T MEET WITH GABRIELLE AT 5 PM TODAY FOR 2 HOURS THEN WE WENT TO DINNER AT FERDIE (a popular Italian restaurant in New York City).”

The “Yeezy” founder went on to claim their meeting was filmed by Baz Luhrmann, the director of the movie “Elvis,” at the request of Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour.

The “Donda” rapper also claimed they posed for pictures afterward, but he was “instructed to not post them.”

In his post, Ye claimed he felt that Karefa-Johnson was being “used” by her company “to speak on my expression” — which she denied.

“WE APOLOGIZED TO EACH OTHER FOR THE WAY WE MADE EACH OTHER FEEL WE ACTUALLY GOT ALONG AND HAVE BOTH EXPERIENCED THE FIGHT FOR ACCEPTANCE IN A WORLD THAT’S NOT OUR OWN,” he wrote.

The rapper concluded the message by saying, “SHE DISAGREED I DISAGREED WE DISAGREED. AT LEAST WE BOTH LOVE FERDIE AND FASHION.”

Although West seems to be trying to patch things over, Gigi Hadid was quick to stand up for her friend — once again — by correcting the rapper, “It’s Gabriella*.”

Vogue also confirmed that Ye and Karefa-Johnson met up before condemning his treatment of their employee in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor. She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable,” the magazine said in a statement.

“Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms.”

We stand in full support of Gabriella. Period.