Kanye Says He ‘Dresses Like It’s Winter When It’s Hot’ Because He Won’t ‘Be Caught Looking Regular’ [Photos]

Kanye West has made IG posting his full time job the past couple days, and his ire has been directed at a multitude of targets.

via: Complex

On Saturday afternoon, Ye returned to Instagram to explain why his head-scratching fashion choices—specifically, why he occasionally wears winter clothes during the warm-weather months. He then recalled an interaction at the 2022 BET Awards back in June, where he showed up wearing a leather Hood By Air bomber jacket, a matching cap, Balenciaga Steroid boots, blacked-out sunglasses, waterski gloves, and a full-coverage face mask.

“Sometimes I dress like it’s winter when it’s hot ’cause my outfit hot. I’ma sweat before you catch me looking regular,” he wrote. “At the BET Awards, this n***a that work at Universal asked me [if] I was hot. I told this n***a, ‘You work at Universal.’ LOL.”

As of press time, Ye’s post had received more than 17,000 comments, most of which were positive. His good friend and previous collaborator Rick Ross seemed satisfied with the explanation, simply writing: “YE LEGENDARY.”

Rick Ross reacts to Kanye West saying, "Ima sweat before you catch me looking regular": "YE LEGENDARY" pic.twitter.com/gXKjBc3Y3h — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) September 3, 2022

It’s no secret that Kanye has a strong affinity for rocking heavy outerwear, even in the California heat. The 45-year-old has been frequently spotted in puffer jackets, thick pullover hoodies, and long-sleeve flannels in the warmest months of the year.

Kanye has been creating quite the stir over the past week with his controversial posts on Instagram. The multi-hyphenate has taken aim at Adidas outgoing CEO Kasper Rorsted, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, friend-turned-foe Kid Cudi, Gap executives, and even Kwanzaa.