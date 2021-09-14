Kanye, Is That You? Fans Speculate the Identity of Kim Kardashian's Date at the 2021 Met Gala

Was Kanye West walking alongside Kim Kardashian in all-black Balenciaga Couture at the 2021 Met Gala?

Nope.

via Page Six:

While many speculated that the KKW Beauty founder, who donned an all-black custom Balenciaga ensemble that featured a face-obscuring mask, walked the carpet with her estranged husband, Page Six confirmed that it was actually the brand’s creative designer, Demna Gvasalia.

Monday’s Met Gala was Gvasalia’s first, as he’s very private and rarely makes any public appearances.

“He doesn’t even walk out at the end of his shows,” our source exclusively told us. “So it’s a really big deal that he is here at the Met and walking with Kim.”

While the “Gold Digger” rapper didn’t attend this year’s fashion fête, his presence was still felt in the 40-year-old’s polarizing outfit, as he was the person who introduced the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star to Gvasalia.

“There’s no logo, no face, but everyone knows it’s her,” our source added. “Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people’s imagination through art.

“It’s the ultimate confidence.”

The Skims founder’s outfit also included a tunic-length T-shirt, bodysuit, elbow-length gloves and “Pantaleggings” with built-in high heels.

West has been spotted wearing a religious-themed balaclava mask around Los Angeles lately, and donned a similar style at the Balenciaga Couture show in July, as well as at one of his “Donda” album listening events.

Upon arriving in New York City last week, Kardashian checked into the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Central Park South wearing a leather bondage-style outfit.

Anybody could’ve been under that black hoodie.