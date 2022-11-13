Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang Restaurant Sued Over 2020 Shooting That Left 14-Year-Old Injured

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s ‘Old Lady Gang’ is being sued over a shooting that took place inside the restaurant back in 2020.

via Radar Online:

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a woman named Kiya Humphries, on behalf of herself and her daughter Tammy Johnson, sued Kandi’s restaurant, the owners of the shopping center where the spot is located and the security team hired by the center.

On February 14, 2020, Humphries said she entered Old Lady Gang with her 14-year-old daughter. The two were accompanied by Humphries’ other children Simeon and Essance, along with another relative named Kenette.

In the suit, Humphries said that Johnson was near the front of the restaurant in the waiting area not far from the door. Prior to entering the restaurant, one of the family members heard a loud altercation in the parking lot outside of the entrance.

“While waiting to be seated at Old Lady Gang, a man wearing a red track suit entered Old Lady Gang and was near the front of the restaurant,” the suit read. “Shortly afterward, a second man entered Old Lady Gang.”

The suit added, “The man wearing the red tracksuit began shooting. Kiya Humphries was shot in the right calf.”

Humphries said her daughter’s gunshot wound required medical treatment, including multiple surgeries, therapy and counseling.

“Kiya Humphries has experienced severe physical and emotional pain and suffering as a result of the gunshot wound, she sustained,” the suit reads.

Kiya “will continue to experience severe physical and emotional pain and suffering as a result of the gunshot wound she sustained.”

The incident happened at Kandi’s second Old Lady Gang which she opened in 2018. In the suit, the family said the property owners should have been aware that additional security was needed given the many past incidents of crime.

They said that in the years before the 2020 shooting, there were numerous crimes involving firearms, robberies, and assaults.

Humphries said her family had no knowledge of the frequent and recurring violent crimes at the shopping center. In the suit, Kandi’s business stands accused of being negligent in not providing proper security despite the shopping center’s history.

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kandi’s cousin, who worked at her other restaurant Blaze, was shot by his co-worker in September.

The shooting was unfortunate, but we don’t think ‘OLG’ is to blame at all. Added security wouldn’t have necessarily prevented a gunman from opening fire in any situation.