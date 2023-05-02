Kandi Burruss Has Officially Become Both a Tony and Emmy Award Nominee -- All Within the Last 24 Hours [Video]

Kandi Burruss is inching closer to the coveted EGOT status.

Within the last 24 hours, Grammy Award-winning Kandi has been nominated for an Emmy AND a Tony Award.

via Bravo:

On Monday, May 1, Kandi announced that she had been nominated for a Southeast Emmy Award in the “Historic/Cultural/Politics/Government/Societal Concerns” category for her work in La Musica de La Familia.

“It’s a project that I never even told anybody I was involved in,” Kandi said on Instagram about the Emmy Award nod. “Hopefully I will have another moment like this tomorrow, as they announce the Tony nominations tomorrow.”

Kandi did indeed have “another moment like this.” The day after she received her Southeast Emmy nod, the Xscape songstress and her husband, Todd Tucker, shared the exciting news that the Broadway show they produced, The Piano Lesson, had received a nomination in the “Best Revival of a Play” category for the upcoming 76th annual Tony Awards.

“Wow we are Tony Award nominated Producers! [Kandi] your[‘e] on your way to that EGOT,” Todd wrote. “What a great week[.] Emmy nomination and a Tony nomination!”

In addition to the couple’s Tony Award nomination, The Piano Lesson was recognized in three separate categories for the upcoming Drama League Awards, and in five for the Drama Desk Awards.

Back in January, while The Piano Lesson was still a few weeks away from finishing its run, Kandi and Todd learned that it had become the “highest grossing August Wilson play” in history.

“[D]ream coming true,” Kandi noted on Instagram about the accomplishment.

She also commented on the Tony nod on her Instagram, writing, “Y’all I’ve been screaming [and] praising God all morning! Wow! Just wow! We got the Tony nomination yall! I’ve been praying for this. To share this moment with my husband is just awesome. @therealbrianmoreland!!!!!!! You’re the man! Sonia Friedman [and] Tom Kirdhay let’s go! And to @ltjackson_ I absolutely love you! Thanks so much for everything! Congratulations @samuelljackson on your nomination! To our whole @thepianolessonplay family I love y’all! Let’s take it all the way home!”

This is why Kandi will forever reign as not only a supreme ‘Housewife,’ but a supreme talent all-around.

Congrats to Kandi and Todd!

