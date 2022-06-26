Kandi Burruss Addresses Feud with NeNe Leakes: 'We Don't Have A Good Relationship'

Kandi Burruss attended the BET Awards Sunday where she opened up about ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ and where she stands with NeNe Leakes amid her lawsuit against Bravo.

via ET:

“No, we don’t talk. We don’t have a good relationship in that sense,” Burruss said when asked where she stands with Leakes. “I don’t know what the future would hold, but as of now, we don’t have a good relationship, so we don’t communicate.”

“You can never say never, I would suppose, but as of now, we just aren’t on the same page,” she continued.

Burruss has never shied away from sharing her opinion or from being herself, with the songwriter telling ET that being by her authentic self, there’s nothing for anyone to “out” or “drag” about her.

“I just always feel like it’s best to be myself, because if you’re yourself then you never have to worry about people feeling like they could — you know how people always wanna out celebrities or drag their names through the mud — so I always feel like if I’m always my true, authentic self then there’s nothing for you to out or drag or whatever, I’m always me. No matter what.”

Burruss’ friendship status with Leakes comes after the former RHOA star told ET that she hasn’t heard from “anybody” in the RHOA universe amid her lawsuit against Bravo. Leakes sued the companies behind RHOA, alleging that they fostered and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment.

The lawsuit, filed in the Atlanta federal court, lists NBCUniversal, Bravo, the production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, executives from the companies and Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen as defendants, according to documents obtained by ET.

The suit alleges, “NBC, and its parent company Comcast, perpetuate the lack of diversity in the industry. Leakes, who left the franchise in September 2020, claimed, via her attorney, David DeRubertis, that she was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and that such behavior was tolerated by Cohen and other executives. ET has reached out to Cohen, Bravo, NBC and Zolciak-Biermann for comment.

As far as her lawsuit against Cohen, Leakes claims she’s gotten radio silence since filing the lawsuit in April.

“I haven’t heard from anybody,” she said, “but I have a really good support system around me, so I am doing really well.”

You know Kandi has no problem staying out of business that isn’t hers. That lawsuit is between NeNe and herself the Network.