Kai Cenat Blasts OnlyFans Model Claiming She's Owed ‘Hush Money’ for Sex, Streamer Says He's Victim of 'Revenge Porn' | lovebscott.com

Kai Cenat, one of the biggest Twitch streamers, is claiming that an OnlyFans content creator named Layla Red is attempting to extort him over alleged hush money for sex.

via: Complex

A back-and-forth exchange between the creators began when Red posted a photo of Cenat in bed with her, saying she only spoke up because he owed her $5,000 in “hush money” for an alleged sexual encounter in addition to another five grand that he apparently already paid her.

She said Kai Cenat ain’t pay her enough hush money she wild for this….??????? pic.twitter.com/YCSHqbPx7S — Lil Rico ? (@IAmLilRico) April 14, 2024

“If I would’ve just got my money, I would’ve shut up,” said Red in an undated video circulating online.

Cenat denied Red’s accusations on Sunday night by showing that he only paid for a $50 Uber ride through his Apple Pay transactions and not the $5,000 she claimed to receive. Cenat also mentioned that Red, born Kierra Rush, signed a non-disclosure agreement and that she was opening herself to legal issues for speaking out on their interactions.

The girl completely lied about getting paid by Kai Cenat and he only paid for her uber ride. Its a sick world we live in wtf pic.twitter.com/cvhSYelkPq — kira ? (@kirawontmiss) April 15, 2024

Kai serious rn, it’s over for her pic.twitter.com/HAV80OS93D — osama ? (@realestoss) April 15, 2024

“[The NDA] protects me from everything that we’ve ever talked about. It’s cool though ’cause you let shit out, right?” said Cenat during a livestream. “Not only did you sign an NDA but you also—while I was sleeping butt-ass naked decided to just post me online. Now what do you call that, ladies and gentlemen? Revenge porn.”

“I’ve made it my duty to never, ever be lied on again in my career. Do you hear me?” Cenat continued. “I may be fucking dumb when I’m on the streaming shit, but I’m not a dumb n***a for real. You must’ve not remembered, as you were talking to me in our last encounter … I don’t know if you know this, but you were recorded.”

Kai Cenat shares the audio recording of him talking to the girl that lied on his name and tried to “expose” him for clout pic.twitter.com/NpN6jqLXwR — ryan ? (@scubaryan_) April 15, 2024

Cenat then played an alleged phone call with Red during the stream, where he confronted her about the photos of him she shared without his consent.

Kai Cenat shares the audio recording of him talking to the girl that lied on his name and tried to “expose” him for clout pic.twitter.com/NpN6jqLXwR — ryan ? (@scubaryan_) April 15, 2024

In a separate clip circulating online, Cenat revealed that he purchased an unspecified number of domain names related to “Layla Red” so that they’ll be directed to see a list of alleged crimes she committed instead of her OnlyFans page.

Kai claimed, “I have bought your domain. Now you may ask, ‘What does that mean, Kai?’ It means, every time somebody types in ‘Kierra Rush’…[and] ‘Layla Red,’ the first website that they will click on is all the lies you’ve told me, all the crimes you’ve done, all the dumb shit you just put yourself in to fuck up your life.”

nah Kai Cenat bought the domains of the girls name that tried to "expose" him so now anytime someone googles her, the stuff she did and lied about pops up ? pic.twitter.com/bsCLDSy4K5 — ryan ? (@scubaryan_) April 15, 2024

“So, no, your ‘OF’ link won’t pop up first. No PornHub or anything like that won’t pop up first. The top link will be Kierra Rush, okay? Showing everything that you’ve done,” he said. “You made a mistake fucking with me.”