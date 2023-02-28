Justine Skye Deactivates Twitter Amid 'Mean Girls' Accusation With Hailey Bieber

Rumors of drama between Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Kylie Jenner have aflared the internet, leading users to speculate the “mean girl” drama is related to Gomez’s recent departure from social media.

Hailey Bieber’s (Hailey Baldwin) best friend Justine Skye appears to avoid drama. After catching up in “mean girl” allegations with the model, the “Collide” singer has decided to deactivate her Twitter account as of Monday, February 27.

Fans noticed that her page was no longer available on the blue bird app. While Justine, who joined Hailey in apparent TikTok video shading Selena Gomez, removed her Twitter account, Justine’s Instagram page is still accessible.

Upon catching wind of Justine’s move, Internet users were quick to put her on blast. “so she was all confident and baddie for what? couldn’t even take the heat,” one fan commented. Another fumed fan wrote, “Karma’s a relaxing thought. Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?”

“Dont mess up with selena she’s been silent for how many years and this time selenators will fight for her till our last breath,” one other added. However, one person blamed fans of Selena as saying, “Or selenators are doing the most to ironically become meangirls themselves and bully people as if their fave hasn’t told them to stop and that it not what she represents? Lol from nepo’s to mean girls now y’all just jumping on anything to get at this woman and perpetuate it even more. Like she don’t got health problems too Geeze.”

Justine was dragged into the drama after she, Hailey and Kendall created a shady TikTok video in January. The post, which has since been deleted, saw the trio reciting the audio that said, “I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right.” Fans believed that they shaded Selena, but Hailey denied the allegations. “I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random tik tok sound for fun,” she stressed. “It’s not directed at anyone [sparkles and white heart emojis].”

Meanwhile, Justine’s decision arrived after Hailey and her other BFF Kylie Jenner were accused of mocking Selena’s eyebrow on Instagram Stories. After the “Only Murders in the Building” star admitted that she laminated her eyebrows too much, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a selfie and wrote, “This is an accident?” The reality TV star also shared a screenshot of her FaceTime with Hailey that zoomed in on their eyebrows.

Kylie, however, shut down speculations that she shaded Selena. “This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrows post. u guys are making something out of nothing,” “The Kardashians” star wrote in a TikTok comment. The Rare Beauty founder, who later announced her online hiatus, echoed the sentiment as she said, “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

