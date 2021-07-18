Justin Laboy Praises Kanye West’s New Album Ahead of Rumored Listening Party

Kanye West reportedly has an album dropping this week and the streets (and Justin Laboy) say that it’s *actually* good.

via Complex:

Laboy took to Twitter to share that Yeezy played the record for him and KD after the pair were spotted together in Las Vegas this weekend. And now, Justin is sharing that Yeezy’s potential upcoming release has production that’s “light years ahead of its time.”

“Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again,” Laboy wrote. “Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back #Respectfully.”

Laboy followed that up by dropping some major news—sharing that it could be released “this week.”

“Kanye West album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while,” he shared. “Let me go enjoy all the current artist I’m listening to until then. God bless #Respectfully.”

Laboy wrote that the album “had Kevin Durant at 7 feet tall dancing” and that it’s about to become a Yeezy “era,” alongside a photo that appears to show him with Kanye and KD.

This isn’t the only hint that Kanye may actually have some material on the way, though. On Sunday night in Las Vegas, Kanye reportedly hosted a listening party for his record, and photos have surfaced on social media of fans lining up and entering a church to get a listen.

Are you here for a new Kanye West album?

Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back ? #Respectfully — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 18, 2021

ITS about to be a #YeezyEra A season only lasts a couple months. The man changed the sound of music on this project. #Respectfully https://t.co/pDlYVBrZFe pic.twitter.com/NOVRTibaBV — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 19, 2021